$250,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $165.36 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,941 shares of company stock worth $1,283,760. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 80,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,483. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

