$384.03 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $384.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.30 million and the highest is $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,792. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

