Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $61,524,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

