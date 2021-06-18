WS Management Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

WS Management Lllp reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,563 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 1.3% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

RHP traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,843. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

