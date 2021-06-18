300,256 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 155,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

