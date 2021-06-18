Littlejohn & Co. LLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFVIU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 19,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,278. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.