Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 37,193 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 724,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,193 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.87. 99,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

