Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $493,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAHU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

