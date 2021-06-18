Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $505,000 in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOLU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,540,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Shares of COOLU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 135,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,555. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

