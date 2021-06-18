550,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Acquired by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000. Forum Merger IV accounts for approximately 1.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMIVU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000.

FMIVU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 14,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

