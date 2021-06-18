$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

RUSHA traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,193. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after buying an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after buying an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 190.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,095,000 after buying an additional 750,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after buying an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

