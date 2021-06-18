Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lowered by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $101.94. 49,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,385. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

