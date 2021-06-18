Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of -145.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.