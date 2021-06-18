Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Automatic Data Processing worth $151,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

ADP opened at $197.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

