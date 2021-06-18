Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $337 million-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.32 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.040–0.030 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

