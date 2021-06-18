Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enservco alerts:

ENSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Enservco has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 750.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Enservco in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.