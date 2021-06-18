Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in May

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,944,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 13th total of 7,990,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

MNRIF stock remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.