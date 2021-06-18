Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

