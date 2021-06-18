UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,737.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.57 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

