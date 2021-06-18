UnitedHealth Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 64,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,687% compared to the typical volume of 3,582 call options.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.88. 142,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $285.57 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.