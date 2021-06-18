Blair William & Co. IL Has $75.30 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $75,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,075. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.25.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

