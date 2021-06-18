Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $104,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. 353,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

