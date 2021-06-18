Pecaut & CO. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,740,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.24. 262,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

