Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $494.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 9,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

