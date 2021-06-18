VIG Hits Market Capitalization of $890,094.44 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. VIG has a market cap of $890,094.44 and $268.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,258,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

