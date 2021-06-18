Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 102,743 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,743 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of KLA worth $194,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.74. 15,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

