Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $256,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 373,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

