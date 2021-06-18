Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0802 on Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00058568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00724620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042348 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

