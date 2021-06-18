Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $5.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 506,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 204,084 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 395,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 236,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 205,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 572.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 80,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,942. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.