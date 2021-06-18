Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.86.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,961. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

