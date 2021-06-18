Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.74. 863,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.