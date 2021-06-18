Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 6,118 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 942.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.82. 6,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

