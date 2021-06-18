Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,239 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $50,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after buying an additional 201,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $509,837,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

