salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $88,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $244.43 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

