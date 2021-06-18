Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,335 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

