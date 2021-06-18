Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3,862.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $425,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

DUK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,832. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

