Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 68,498 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Constellation Brands worth $137,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.91. 30,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

