Bp Plc Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.42. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

