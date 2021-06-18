GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.