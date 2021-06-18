Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0589 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $472,988.91 and $115,669.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,426.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.55 or 0.06093240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.21 or 0.01551650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00432232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00144250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.07 or 0.00760633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00430410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00364542 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

