WANdisco (LON:WAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $382.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.99), with a volume of 23140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.50 ($5.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of £227.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.24.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

