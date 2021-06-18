Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 582.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nippon Electric Glass in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

