Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Trading Down 0.9%

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.00). 419,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 753,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($3.02).

The stock has a market cap of £714.23 million and a PE ratio of -286.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

