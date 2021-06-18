Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4,600.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,492.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,306.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.