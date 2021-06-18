Civitas Trading Up 137.6% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 174% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $349,119.49 and $6,202.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 137.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00026221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002801 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,123,894 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.