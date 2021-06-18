Fortuna (FOTA) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Fortuna has a market cap of $170,378.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00723498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars.

