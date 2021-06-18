Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYRX stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,144. Myrexis has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

