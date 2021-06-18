Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MYRX stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,144. Myrexis has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.
About Myrexis
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Myrexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myrexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.