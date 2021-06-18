Payden & Rygel Sells 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Payden & Rygel cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.08 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

