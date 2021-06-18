Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Target worth $53,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.08. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

