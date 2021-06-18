Korea Investment CORP Purchases 7,800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $56,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in International Business Machines by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

